UPDATE: Thomas Markle Wants To Walk Meghan Down The Aisle

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's dad, has had a change of heart, but due to his heart, he is concerned about any changes at this time, according to a report from TMZ.

Thomas Markle now wants to walk Meghan down the aisle for her wedding with Prince Harry!

At this time, Markle is back in a hosiptal due to major chest pains and doctors are performing a series of tests. He says due to his heart attack a week ago, doctors say he has "seriously damaged" his heart.

Despite Thomas having made a deal with a paparazzi agency to stage photos of him preparing for the wedding, he told TMZ Meghan doesn't have negative feelings towards him doing so. Thomas says she even tried calling him yesterday/Monday and sent a follow-up text, saying she loves him, and is concerned about his health.

Thomas regrets what he'd done with photos, calling it "stupid", and says, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle."

If doctors allow him to leave the hospital, Thomas says he is willing to risk it, and leave for London.

