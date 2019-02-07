UPDATE: A Veritable Atmospheric Buffet Of Weather On The Way
February 7, 2019
That 60ish degree temp that the National Weather Service predicted today will be no-where-near-in-sight!
98.7K-LUV sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff reports even colder temps than previously predicted are possible.
TODAY: P-cloudy - Windy - High 42
TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING - Clear - Windy - Low 24
TOMORROW: Cloudy - Breezy - High 38
SATURDAY: Cloudy - Light rain possible by evening - High 40
SUNDAY: Cloudy - Rain likely - High 45
Stay warm...
LANGUAGE WARNING! (yeah, it's Classic Eddie Murphy)
Yes, stay warm, but NOT the Uncle Gus way... hehe!