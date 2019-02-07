UPDATE: A Veritable Atmospheric Buffet Of Weather On The Way

February 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Photo: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

That 60ish degree temp that the National Weather Service predicted today will be no-where-near-in-sight!

98.7K-LUV sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD's Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff reports even colder temps than previously predicted are possible.

TODAY: P-cloudy - Windy - High 42

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING - Clear - Windy - Low 24

TOMORROW: Cloudy - Breezy - High 38

SATURDAY: Cloudy - Light rain possible by evening - High 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy - Rain likely - High 45

Stay warm...

Yes, stay warm, but NOT the Uncle Gus way... hehe!

 

DFW Weather
DFW Weather Update
NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff

