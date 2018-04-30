UPDATE: Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer's Remains Returning Home

Verne Troyer passed away April 21 at an L.A. area hospital, and now TMZ reports Verne's death certificate reveals his cause of death as "deferred", pending further investigation. Toxicology tests are being done.

Troyer's death certificate also reveals he was cremated and his remains will be sent to his Michigan home for interment.

TMZ reports Verne was rushed to a hospital early this month after police received a call that he was suicidal. TMZ sources say Troyer's BAC was triple the .08 limit and he was treated for alcohol poisoning and had been on life support since then.

Verne Troyer was 49, leaving us far too soon.

Here is one of the last postings on Verne's Facebook page.

Thank you Verne, for all the laughter you brought the world.

R.I.P.