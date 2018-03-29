UPDATE: Watch Corey Feldman Detail The Tuesday Night Attack On Him
March 29, 2018
TMZ has posted video of Corey Feldman giving his account of a group of guys who followed his vehicle Tuesday night and attacked him.
Corey feels certain there is a conspiracy against him and he tells you more, HERE!
