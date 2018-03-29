HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 9: Courtney Anne Feldman (L) and Corey Feldman at the L.A. premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl on October 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Scott Kirkland/NatGeo/PictureGroup/SIPA USA

UPDATE: Watch Corey Feldman Detail The Tuesday Night Attack On Him

March 29, 2018
TMZ has posted video of Corey Feldman giving his account of a group of guys who followed his vehicle Tuesday night and attacked him.

Corey feels certain there is a conspiracy against him and he tells you more, HERE!

