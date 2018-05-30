URGENT: FBI Wants Home and Small Business Owners To Reboot Routers To Ward Off Russian Based Malware

NBC News reports the FBI issued an urgent bulletin, urging persons with a home or small office internet router to turn it off then back on... ASAP... as a temporary way to ward off the spreading of the Russian linked malware, VPNFilter.

Routers from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear and TP-Link have been among the brands most affected, according to a report by Talos, the security division of Cisco, reporting VPNFilter malware has targeted at least 500,000 networking devices, worldwide.

When a router is infected with VPNFilter malware, hackers could possibly use it launch more attacks, collect personal or business data, block network traffic, or completely disable your router.

Shuman Ghosemajumder, Chief Technology Officer at Shape Security, told NBC News, "More than half a million routers have been identified already as being compromised, so I think there are a significant number of devices that have been affected and it is difficult to estimate how many devices could be affected in the coming days or week.”

