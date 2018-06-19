U.S. 75 Closing Multiple Lanes All Weekend

June 19, 2018
According to NBC 5, several lanes of U.S. 75 will be CLOSED this weekend.

Three lanes of North U.S. 75 will be CLOSED between Royal Lane and Forest Lane at White Rock Creek from 9pm Friday - 5am Monday for bridge deck repairs and maintenance.

Two lanes will OPEN at all times with traffic divered onto northbound frontage road.

The White Rock Bike Trail, between Royal Lane and Forest Lane, will also be CLOSED undernearth the bridge for the weekend, during the aforementioned time segment.

NBC 5 has more details, HERE.

 

 

