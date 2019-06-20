"The Biggest Loser" Auditions Are Coming To Dallas

June 20, 2019
Blake Powers
Lose weight concept with person on a scale measuring kilograms

Photo: adrian825/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Want to lose weight on national TV and be paid for it?

The Biggest Loser aired 17 seasons on NBC until 2017. Now, Guidelive reports the program will be resurrected on USA Network in 2020 with a 10-episode season and producers will be at Gilley's Dallas, 1135 S. Lamar St. Dallas, TX 75215, Saturday the 29th, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., seeking future contestants.

USA Network is planning changes for the show and "will feature men and women competing not only to lose weight, but also improve their overall well-being."

If you are interested in being on the program, you must be available in parts of August, September, October, November and December for filming. Click HERE to apply. The winner's prize will be announced close to the launch of the show.

Good luck!

Tags: 
'The Biggest Loser
USA Network
The Biggest Loser Dallas Auditions

