Valet Driver Somehow Able To Park Porsche UNDER Another Car

A valet driver at a luxury Australian hotel was tasked with parking an equally luxurious Porsche...and let's just say he'll remember exactly where he left it.

Somehow, this valet was able to park the Porsche UNDER another car in the lot. The cars suffered some slight damage, and the hotel's manager said his employee was "embarrassed and a little bit shocked," but OK.

The larger vehicle was propped up and had its wheels anchored in order to separate the two. The Porsche's hood and front bumper were completely crushed, and was taken away on a tow truck. Witness Jonathan Bayle thought he was watching a television show or movie being shot.

The hotel is currently investigating the incident.

