Here's How Much an Autograph From Super Bowl Champ New England Patriot QB Tom Brady Will Cost You

March 18, 2019
Blake Powers
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I had no idea that a celebrity autograph cost so much! However, due to so many people profitting off celebrity autographed items, can't say I blame the signer.

The cost of an autographed item from Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots continues to fluctuate, but for the most part... rise!

In Feb. 2017, TMZ began tracking the cost of Tom Brady's autograph and here's the current rate:

  • 2017 signed photo - $850... NOW - $1,049
  • 2017 signed mini-Patriots helmet - $900.... NOW - $1,079

In addition, if you are an artist who's done an original painting of Tom, he'll sign it... for $2,199.

Tom is holding another private signing session at the end of the month held by Tri-Star in which you must submit your items for his signature in advance. Your signed item will be returned to you at the event's end. 

Just in case you're not aware, many items signed by celebrities end up on eBay and are sold at significant prices. Now you get it!

Click HERE to see the rest of his autograph pricing for the scheduled event. 

 

 

