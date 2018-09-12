Vanilla Ice Reportedly Not Playing Nice With Soon To Be Ex

Vanilla Ice's estranged wife is claiming that he hasn't paid for needed home repairs, and the homeowners association for her neighborhood is demanding them.

TMZ is reporting that the couple is in the middle of a divorce, and Laura Van Winkle is asking the court to make Vanilla Ice pay for their repairs for the couple's Florida home.

According to the report, the HOA is asking the couple to fix the roof and to put a fence around the home's pool.

Van Winkle is claiming that Vanilla Ice ignored notices from the HOA and is now trying to get the court to force him to pay.