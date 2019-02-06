A Veritable Atmospheric Buffet Of Weather On The Way

February 6, 2019
Blake Powers
Weather Update Prediction Forecast News Information Concept.

Photo: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Here's more evidence of this winter's wacked-out-weather!

The next 48 hours are going to be a fine example of "if you don't like the weather, wait 'til tomorrow, it'll change."

TODAY:  More RAIN likely - High 57

TONIGHT: Even MORE rain likely, windy, t-storms possible - Low - 57

TOMORROW: Clouds with morning RAIN possible - changing to afternoon SUNSHINE - High 60... then temps fall... 

TOMORROW NIGHT: P-Cloudy - Low 28

FRIDAY: P-SUNNY - High just 45

So, when appropriate, you can attempt to dance like Gene Kelly in "Singing In The Rain"...

... read/watch Stephen King books/movies...

Stephen King
Photo: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

... and wash your winter wear in prep for Thursday night into the weekend.

Woman washing clothes at home.
Photo: Rosshelen/Dreamstime.com

Oh joy! 

Tags: 
DFW Weather Update
Updated DFW Weather
Wacked-Out-Winter-Weather

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes