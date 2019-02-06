A Veritable Atmospheric Buffet Of Weather On The Way

Here's more evidence of this winter's wacked-out-weather!

The next 48 hours are going to be a fine example of "if you don't like the weather, wait 'til tomorrow, it'll change."

TODAY: More RAIN likely - High 57

TONIGHT: Even MORE rain likely, windy, t-storms possible - Low - 57

TOMORROW: Clouds with morning RAIN possible - changing to afternoon SUNSHINE - High 60... then temps fall...

TOMORROW NIGHT: P-Cloudy - Low 28

FRIDAY: P-SUNNY - High just 45

So, when appropriate, you can attempt to dance like Gene Kelly in "Singing In The Rain"...

... read/watch Stephen King books/movies...

... and wash your winter wear in prep for Thursday night into the weekend.

Oh joy!