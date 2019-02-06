A Veritable Atmospheric Buffet Of Weather On The Way
February 6, 2019
Here's more evidence of this winter's wacked-out-weather!
The next 48 hours are going to be a fine example of "if you don't like the weather, wait 'til tomorrow, it'll change."
TODAY: More RAIN likely - High 57
TONIGHT: Even MORE rain likely, windy, t-storms possible - Low - 57
TOMORROW: Clouds with morning RAIN possible - changing to afternoon SUNSHINE - High 60... then temps fall...
TOMORROW NIGHT: P-Cloudy - Low 28
FRIDAY: P-SUNNY - High just 45
So, when appropriate, you can attempt to dance like Gene Kelly in "Singing In The Rain"...
... read/watch Stephen King books/movies...
... and wash your winter wear in prep for Thursday night into the weekend.
Oh joy!