Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer Has Died

According to social media posts on his account Saturday, Verne Troyer, who starred as "Mini-Me' in the Mike Meyers/"Austin Powers" franchise, has passed, as reported by CNN.

Two years ago, Verne told Oprah, "I had no idea how famous this character was going to be."..."Once we started rehearsal, Mike (Myers) kept adding more parts."

In a statement to ET, Mike Meyers wrote, "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him" ... "It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Troyer had been in a total of 58 movies and TV shows.

Verne was 49 and a cause of death has yet to be released.

R.I.P.