Austin Powers Franchise Star Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer's Death Ruled Suicide By Alcohol Intoxication

In a release from the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner Coroner, Austin Powers movie franchise star Verne "Mini-Me" Troyer's cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

Verne Troyer's cause of death is now listed as "alcohol intoxication."

In addition to the Austin Powers movies, Verne had many other TV and movie appearances, which you can view, HERE.

Verne Troyer died at age 49.

E! News has more details, HERE.

R.I.P. Verne...