Imagine Earning $120k Per Year Plus Expenses To Travel and Visit Mexico Resorts!

Imagine visiting Mexico resorts in Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco, Los Cabos and others, all inclusive, and earning $120,000 per year plus expenses to do so?

Delish reports luxury resort company Vidanta, is looking for someone to do just that and share it all on social media.

Some of the job requirements include:

talking to people and making connections

communicating things you're enthusiastic about in a way that gets others on board

documenting your journey through social media

brainstorming new creative approaches to campaigns

staying on top of trends, technologies, and other influencers

$120k per year plus expenses to say "Hola" from some of the finest resorts sounds mucho caliente!

Click HERE to learn more and good luck!