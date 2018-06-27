VIDEO: Boxing Great Floyd Mayweather Jr. Buys "The Billionaire Watch"

According to boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr., "this is my new timepiece, it's called 'The Billionaire Watch.'" Floyd also says, "if you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch."

TMZ reports the watch, made by Jacob & Co in 2015, features 239 emerald-cut baquette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats.

Mayweather says he purchased the watch from Japanese jeweler Tadashi Fukushima, and only buy jewelry from him from this time forward.

Video of Jacob &amp; Co. Billionaire

"The Billionaire Watch" cost Mayweather $18,000,000!!!

I've heard how boxing can cause cerebral damage (shrugging/smiling). Hope he's put some thought into it's security.

Enjoy, Floyd!