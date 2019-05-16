Watch This Central Texas Spillway Break Open: Water Conservation Ordered For Kyle Texas

May 16, 2019
Blake Powers
Texas' Lake Dunlap Spillway

Photo: courtesy of GBRA of Texas

Blake Powers

The power of water should never be underestimated!

NBC 5 reports on Tuesday at Lake Dunlap (south of New Braunfels, which provides water 30 miles north for the central Texas city of Kyle), the spillway gave-way to the undeniable power... of water.

The breakaway sent water pouring into the Guadalupe River and officials are asking Kyle's 40,000 residents to conserve water by not watering lawns, washing cars, or filling up pools.

Best wishes to the people of Kyle and hope repairs to the spillway can be done, soon.

 

 

 

 

Kyle Texas
Lake Dunlap
Water Conservation

