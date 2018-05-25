[VIDEO] Fearless Reporter Stops Charging Horse

Hayley Moore, a "presenter" (reporter), for SkySports had quite the heroic moment Tuesday. Moore was covering the Chepstow Racecourse in Wales when a race horse, named "Give Em A Clump," got loose.

The pony took off, flying down the track. Handlers hesitated to get anywhere near the charging animal, but Moore was unfazed. The fearless reporter, noticing the chaos, dropped her microphone, hopped the rails, and planted herself directly in the horse's path.

Now, the horse did trample Moore, but amazingly, she somehow got hold of the reins and brought the horse to a stop.

Moore later recounted the incident, saying, “I just couldn’t bear to see it go out on another lap, so I thought we’d go for it. It was the quickest moving horse that I’ve tried to catch, hence me falling over when I did," Moore added, “I’m pretty strong, pretty sturdy… but it was probably a bit stupid, to be honest with you.”

Via Barstool