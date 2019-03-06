VIDEO: Male & Female In McKinney Caught On Camera Stealing From Woman's Purse

NBC 5 reports this past Saturday afternoon at Panera Bread on U.S. 380 and Hardin Rd. in McKinney, security cameras recorded a young male blocking the view of his female accomplice, while she stole a credit card from a woman's purse, while the victim was eating.

After stealing the woman's credit card, approx. $3,000 in purchases were made with it.

Fortunately, the video provides a decent view of the thieves and if you have any info concerning them, contact Detective Simpson at [email protected] or the McKinney Police Department at 972.547.2700

See the video, HERE.