VIDEO: Mexico Beach FL. Homeowners Reveal Why Their House Survived Hurricane Michael

October 18, 2018
Blake Powers
Oct 12, 2018; Mexico Beach, FL, USA; A boat appears to have been jammed beneath a home in Mexico B

Photo: Trevor Hughes-USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Powers

What does it take for your home to have survived Hurricane Michael's path in Mexico Beach, Fl? If you're thinking about building a house in an area where hurricanes can occur, you should continue reading this, and watching the attached video.

When homeowners Russell King and Dr. Lebron Lackey built their Mexico Beach, FL house, they kept asking themselves what would survive, "The Big One?"

Share this story with anyone considering buying or building a house in a hurricane prone area. It could be life and property saving information.

 

 

