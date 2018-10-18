VIDEO: Mexico Beach FL. Homeowners Reveal Why Their House Survived Hurricane Michael

What does it take for your home to have survived Hurricane Michael's path in Mexico Beach, Fl? If you're thinking about building a house in an area where hurricanes can occur, you should continue reading this, and watching the attached video.

When homeowners Russell King and Dr. Lebron Lackey built their Mexico Beach, FL house, they kept asking themselves what would survive, "The Big One?"

Video of How this house survived Hurricane Michael

Share this story with anyone considering buying or building a house in a hurricane prone area. It could be life and property saving information.