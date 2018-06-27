VIDEO: This Mini Camera Drone Takes Photos Up To 65ft. Away

If you're really into selfies, Gadget Advisor reports the Air Selfie 2 Drone, which contains a 5-megapixel HD camera (good for social media photos), allows you to take photos up to 65 feet away.

The Air Selfie 2 Drone fits in a pocket and weighs 2.8 ounces, is 3.8 inches long, has a 4GB micro SD memory card, generates it's own 2.5 GHz WiFi when turned on (helpful in remote areas), plus a USB case which can also be used to charge it.

Video of Introducing AirSelfie 2

Imagine the possible professional and personal applications with this item.

The Air Selfie 2 Drone More is approx. $200. Learn more about it, HERE.