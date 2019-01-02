[VIDEO] Morgan Freeman Reviews 2018 In Video And It's Hilarious

January 2, 2019
Blake Powers

There is a video on Facebook called "Morgan Freeman Reviews 2018" and it has the internet laughing and loving it.

It is a voice over of Morgan Freeman reviewing 2018 in two minutes. The review goes from the Yodeling Kid at Walmart to the whole Yanny/Laurel debate. 

The video has more than 19 million views and almost 660,000 shares on Facebook. 

Check out the video above. Fair warning: it does have strong language just to be mindful of your surroundings.

Enjoy!!

