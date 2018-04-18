[VIDEO] Mysterious 'Chupacabra' Monster Is Terrorizing Argentina

A mysterious animal described by some as "half human, half animal” has been spotted wandering around Santa Fe, Argentina. One brave Santa Fe resident was able to capture the creature on camera, after it had reportedly killed two dogs, a German shepherd and a pit bull.

Video of Argentina: Strange Creature Slays Two Dogs in Santa Fe

The creature certainly is terrifying, but what exactly is it? Some locals have compared the beast to a camel, due to its long neck and limbs. Others insist the creature is the infamous Chupacabra, a vampire animal from Latin folklore.

One person claims to have seen the same bizarre animal back in 2005, saying, “I saw one of these things in 2005, it was crossing a bridge and we came upon it. It blew my mind because it looked at us and turned and began moving just like a kangaroo would and cleared the concrete bridge wall easily and dropped at least 15 to 20 feet.”

Another claims the creature is no animal, but rather a demon with shape-shifting powers, “Here in the Philippines it is called ASWANG — a man transforms into a monster dog. It is a demon, it can even shift into a cat or a big bird.”

Via NY Post