VIDEO: Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage In Biloxi MS

October 22, 2018
Blake Powers
Paula Abdul

Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Blake Powers

What goes up, must come down, and when it comes to concert stages, it's going to happen to most everyone, sooner or later.

Paul Abdul is currently on her "Straight Up Paula: 2018 TOUR" and 30 years ago this year, she debuted her 1st album, "Forever Your Girl."

While performing Saturday night at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, E! News reports Paula fell off stage!

TMZ reports despite her accident and the concerns of gasping fans, Paula, the pro-she-is", continued the performance.

Best wishes to Paula for the rest of her tour to be safe and continued successful!

 

Tags: 
Paula Abdul
Biloxi MS
Hard Rock Live Biloxi MS

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes