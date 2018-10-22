VIDEO: Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage In Biloxi MS

What goes up, must come down, and when it comes to concert stages, it's going to happen to most everyone, sooner or later.

Paul Abdul is currently on her "Straight Up Paula: 2018 TOUR" and 30 years ago this year, she debuted her 1st album, "Forever Your Girl."

While performing Saturday night at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, E! News reports Paula fell off stage!

Video of Paula Abdul “FALLS OFF STAGE” during LIVE performance at Hard Rock Live

TMZ reports despite her accident and the concerns of gasping fans, Paula, the pro-she-is", continued the performance.

Best wishes to Paula for the rest of her tour to be safe and continued successful!