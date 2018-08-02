Pizza Delivery Kid Going Viral For His Insane Performance Of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata

This just might be one of the most impressive things we've seen in a while.  

An 18-year-old pizza delivery kid has started going viral for his skills on the piano after playing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata for a family he was delivering to.  

Bryce Dudal was delivering a pizza to a family when he noticed their baby grand piano and asked to take a look at it.  After saying yes, he then asked if he could play it a bit. 

And HOLY COW this kid is good.  

Oh and apparently he's self taught and was playing all from memory!  

-source via barstoolsports.com

