Pizza Delivery Kid Going Viral For His Insane Performance Of Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata

This just might be one of the most impressive things we've seen in a while.

An 18-year-old pizza delivery kid has started going viral for his skills on the piano after playing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata for a family he was delivering to.

Bryce Dudal was delivering a pizza to a family when he noticed their baby grand piano and asked to take a look at it. After saying yes, he then asked if he could play it a bit.

And HOLY COW this kid is good.

Video of Pizza-afleweraar speel Beethoven se Moonlight

Oh and apparently he's self taught and was playing all from memory!

-source via barstoolsports.com