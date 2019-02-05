VIDEO: The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Teases New Music To Come

February 5, 2019
Blake Powers
6/9/2018 - Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones during their gig at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland

Photo: PA Image/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Recently I shared with you info concerning a new album of all original songs The Rolling Stones are working on, including their plans to be in a recording studio before the beginning of their new tour, which kicks-off April 20th in Miami.

Now, Mick Jagger is adding his own video teaser to their upcoming new music.

The Rolling Stones have already proven themselves very capable of blending musical styles to create what works and to grow their audience. Judging by this video sample, they are at it, again! This has a somewhat Maroon 5/Nile Rogers ("Chic")/Isley Brothers vibe to it. 

Is some butt-wigglin'/rockin' music on the way? 

Tags: 
The Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger
New Rolling Stones Music

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes