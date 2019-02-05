VIDEO: The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Teases New Music To Come

Recently I shared with you info concerning a new album of all original songs The Rolling Stones are working on, including their plans to be in a recording studio before the beginning of their new tour, which kicks-off April 20th in Miami.

Now, Mick Jagger is adding his own video teaser to their upcoming new music.

2019 - all about writing, recording....and a tour ! pic.twitter.com/pfPmk5NGSs — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 30, 2019

The Rolling Stones have already proven themselves very capable of blending musical styles to create what works and to grow their audience. Judging by this video sample, they are at it, again! This has a somewhat Maroon 5/Nile Rogers ("Chic")/Isley Brothers vibe to it.

Is some butt-wigglin'/rockin' music on the way?