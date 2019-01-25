VIDEO: Texan and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Icon Buddy Holly Musically Re-imagined

January 25, 2019
Blake Powers
KRT TRAVEL STORY SLUGGED: UST-LUBBOCK KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY MILTON ADAMS/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM (DALLAS OUT) (October 9) On 19th street at Buddy Holly Avenue, not far from the Buddy Holly Center, there's a Holly mural on the side of the Texas Discount Furni

Photo: MCT/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

The 1978 movie The Buddy Holly Story, starring Gary Busey, is a quick-paced look into the short professional life of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame icon and his band The Crickets. Buddy was born and raised just 4.5 hours away from DFW, in Lubbock TX.

The movie briefly touched base on Buddy's musical passion to learn, expand, and do more than a traditional 3-4 piece Rock & Roll band could on their own.

On October 21, 1958, Buddy took a leap of faith with his musical aspirations, doing a 3.5 hour recording session with Decca Studios in New York, with an 18-piece orchestra. Unheard of at the time for Rock & Rollers, such as himself.

During the aforementioned session, Buddy recorded (4) songs: "True Love Ways", "Raining In My Heart", "Moondreams" and "It Doesn't Matter Anymore". Twenty years later in the 1978 movie The Buddy Holly Story, Gary Busey performed "True Love Ways", which has a never-ending beauty of it's own.

Now, some of Buddy Holly's music has been re-imagined in, Buddy Holly With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: True Love Ways.

Watch the promotional video, which includes special appearances by Buddy's wife, his brother, and others connected to Buddy and the project.

According to the Decca Records Classical YouTube post:

"Recorded in London’s Angel Studios, and produced by Nick Patrick, the man behind the hugely successful Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison orchestral albums, ‘True Love Ways’ truly reflects Buddy Holly’s love for strings, having learnt to play the violin as a child and continued all his life. Beloved tracks the singer recorded with The Crickets such as ‘Everyday’, ‘Peggy Sue’ (whose namesake passed away early Oct. 2018) and ‘That’ll Be The Day’ are all included, with orchestrations that invigorate, rather than overwhelm, the rock and roll of which Holly was king. "

Tracklist:

1. "True Love Ways"

2. "It Doesn't Matter Anymore"

3. "Everyday" 

4. "Heartbeat"

5. "Raining In My Heart" 

6. "Oh Boy" 

7. "Rave On" 

8. "Words Of Love"

10. "Peggy Sue" 

11. "Moondreams"

12. "Maybe Baby"

KRT TRAVEL STORY SLUGGED: UST-LUBBOCK KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY MILTON ADAMS/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM (DALLAS OUT) (October 9) You can get an eyeful of Buddy Holly memorabilia, including his Fender Stratocaster guitar, glasses, stage clothes and tour itineraries
Photo: MCT/SIPA USA

Being a long-time Buddy Holly fan, having visited the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock 3 times, his grave site, and Nor-Va-Jak Studios in Clovis NM twice (1.5 hours away, where he recorded his earliest hits under the direction of Producer Norman Petty), I am truly a Buddy Holly fan. Personally, I miss some of the instrumentation from the original versions. However, if this helps introduce Buddy Holly & The Crickets to a new generation, excellent. Those new listeners will seek out the original recordings to hear the difference.

God bless and R.I.P., Buddy. 

 

Tags: 
Buddy Holly
Buddy Holly RP cvr 0124 MC.jpg Buddy Holly is the latest rock legend to have his classic vocals blended with symphonic backing.
Decca Studios New York
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes