VIDEO: Will DFW Area Police Fly One Of These?

Take a look... at Hoversurf!

A year ago, Dubai police were impressed with California-based startup Hoversurf's hoverbike.

Video of Dubai police hoverbike!

Now, CNN reports Hoversurf is training Dubai police to fly an updated version of the above, the S3 2019 Hoverbike!

Video of Hoverbike S3 2019 Dubai Police flying lesson

General Director of Dubai Police's artificial intelligence department Brigadier Khalid Nasser Alrazooqi says the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicle is for first responders in hard to reach areas and plans to have them in service by 2020.

The Hoversurf Hoverbike is available to anyone... anyone who has $150,000, and it meets U.S. Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, not requiring a pilot's license.

Do we have laws in place to govern civilian use of this and other such aircraft?

Let's think about the obvious.

1. The rotors don't have a protective surrounding, so sooner or later, someone is likely to get injured or worse.

2. You don't need a pilot's license? Really? How long do you think it'll be before celebrities or anyone with the financial means to buy one of these, wraps it around a tree, telephone pole, powerlines, or slams it into someone's home?

3. Taking DFW traffic into consideration, imagine how many of these could be in the air during high-traffic times?

Looks interesting for police and military purposes. Civilian? Are we ready to govern and protect all open airspace?

Plus, here is the Formula by Hoversurf.

Imagine skipping the DFW area traffic to-and-from work!