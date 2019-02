CNN reports out of 544,000 entries, Gerber's new 2019 spokesbaby is 15-month-old Kairi Yang, who is of Hmong descent. A first, for Gerber!

If you watched Clint Eastwood's 2008 movie Grand Torino, you will recall his character lost his wife and he became good friends with his Hmong neighbors. If are not familiar with the Hmong, their roots are from east and southeast Asia, primarily in southern China, Vietnam and Laos.

Kairi will be seen on Gerber's social media this year and her family received $50,000.

Congratulations to the Yang's!

See video and photos of Kairi Yang and her excited family, HERE.