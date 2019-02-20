VIDEO/PHOTOS: Scuba Store Thieves Provide Good Photos For Plano and Frisco Police

NBC 5 reports Plano police seek info concerning a break-in Jan. 31 just before 11:00 p.m. at Adventure Scuba in Plano (2301 Central Expy, #140 Plano, TX) where $17,000 in merchandise was stolen.

Shortly afterwards on February 1st, video survellience captured a break-in at Scuba Frisco (2930 Preston Rd. #930), where owner Thorsten Prutz has spent a decade building his business. $15,000 in items were taken.

Prutz says some of the stolen items include fake displays instead of what the thieves probably thought were real dive computers.

The items may very well pop up on eBay, Facebook, etc. and any related info you have should be shared with Frisco Police at 972.292.6200. Reference report #19012631.

Best wishes to Thorsten Prutz, plus Plano and Frisco police in bringing those responsible to justice.