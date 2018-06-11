Vince Vaughn Arrested!

TMZ reports Vince Vaughn (Hacksaw Ridge,True Detective, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues) was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Manhattan Beach CA (approx. 30mins south of L.A.).

TMZ reports Manhattan Beach police pulled Vaughn and his passenger over at a checkpoint at around 12:30am, and asked him to exit his vehicle. Officers report Vince and his male passenger refused at first.

Once they got out of their vehicle, Vince was arrrested at 1am for misdemeanor DUI and obstructing an officer. Vince's passenger was arrested for obstruction and public intoxication.

Vince and his passenger have posted bail and were released.

TMZ reports this is Vince's first DUI.