Crazy Footage Of Ants Attacking Wasp Nest By Forming A Hanging Bridge

August 7, 2018
A video of army ants working together to attack a giant wasp nest is going viral on Twitter this week.  

The clip was captured in Brazil by electrical engineer Francisco Boni, showing the ants forming a hanging bridge leading to the nest.

Boni also added that “When this type of attack happens, the wasps usually escape and the ants do not leave until they’ve completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae and eggs, as well as some adults who did not manage to escape. They can even build across the water!”  “For ants, it is more effective to follow the trail over a bridge that goes down and then up than in an inverted upside down walk.”

-source via barstoolsports.com

