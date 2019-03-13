Virginia Woman Wins The Lottery Thirty Times In One Day

March 13, 2019
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

A Virginia woman has walked away with a total of $150,000 after striking it lucky with some Pick-4 tickets.  

Deborah Brown initially bought 20 tickets for $1 each.  On a hunch, she decided to buy an additional 10 tickets.

She used her lucky numbers, “1-0-3-1” for each tickets saying later, “A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers.”

In fact, each of those 30 tickets was a winner, securing Brown $5,000 for each for a total of $150,000 in winnings.  

 

Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack” after learning of her winnings and her incredible luck.

She says she doesn’t have a specific plan for her winnings, but is considering spending it on renovating her home.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Virginia
lottery
Numbers
Pick 'Em
Cash
Winner
Winnings
Money
Lucky
Luck

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes