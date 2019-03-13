Virginia Woman Wins The Lottery Thirty Times In One Day

A Virginia woman has walked away with a total of $150,000 after striking it lucky with some Pick-4 tickets.

Deborah Brown initially bought 20 tickets for $1 each. On a hunch, she decided to buy an additional 10 tickets.

She used her lucky numbers, “1-0-3-1” for each tickets saying later, “A couple of times during the day, I saw those numbers.”

In fact, each of those 30 tickets was a winner, securing Brown $5,000 for each for a total of $150,000 in winnings.

Virginian woman was LUCKY lucky playing the lotto. Deborah Brown managed to win the lottery 30 times in one day after purchasing 30 tickets that netted her $150,000 (5K each). pic.twitter.com/YO2edhCaVv — East Coast Renaissance (@viaECR) March 11, 2019

Brown said she “nearly had a heart attack” after learning of her winnings and her incredible luck.

She says she doesn’t have a specific plan for her winnings, but is considering spending it on renovating her home.

Via NY Post