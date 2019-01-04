"The Voice" Coach/Maroon 5's Adam Levine Buys Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garners House

Part of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's divorce plans included selling their 16,000 sq.ft. Pacific Palisades, CA home, and word out is the buyer... is Maroon 5 lead singer/"The Voice" coach, Adam Levine.

Levine purchased the 3.1 acre/3-building compound privately at the end of 2018, which includes an art studio, screening room, basketball court, gym, and of course a California prerequisite... a beautiful pool!

The estate includes a guest house, which Ben Affleck lived in when he and Jennifer first broke up in 2015.

Looks like there may be just enough room for Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Sale Price = $32,000,000!!!

Yeah, with Maroon 5's music and merchandise, The Voice and his Kmart clothing line, Adam's pulling in some major coin

TMZ has more details plus photos of the house, HERE.