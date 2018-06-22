'The Voice' Dallas Auditions Are TOMORROW/Saturday!

If you know you have the talent to make it in the music biz, The Voice will have auditions in Dallas, tomorrow!

Audtions will be held at:

Globe Life Park in Arlington (3rd Base Gate)

100 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011

If you would like to audition, you must prepare (2) songs from any genre of music that BEST suit you and your voice, and be ready to perform BOTH, if asked. Acapella ONLY (no music, instruments or accompaniment permitted). Family, friends, managers, vocal instructors, etc are NOT allowed at auditions. If you are below age 18 or otherwise a minor in your home state, (1) parent or legal guardian will be allowed with you at your audition. Any special accomodations due a disability or other need must be discussed with their catsing team prior to your audition. Dress in a manner that truly represents you as an artist.

Learn more about requirements, HERE.

If you haven't registered, do so ASAP... HERE!

Good luck and tell them you heard about the auditions via Blake Powers from 98.7K-LUV!