Volkswagen To End Production Of The Beetle In 2019

Volkswagen is squashing the Beetle.

As sales have plummeted over the past few years, German manufacturer Volkswagen has decided to end production of the iconic Beetle car in 2019. They've recently shifted focus more towards SUVs and a range of still-to-come new electric cars. Volkswagen U.S. CEO Hinrich J. Woebcken said in a statement, "The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans."

15,166 Beetle models were sold in the United States in 2017, down 3.2% from the previous year. We can expect the 2019 Beetle to include convertible and coupe versions, both powered by 2-liter gas engines with 174 horsepower, a six-speed automatic transmission, and average fuel economy of 29 miles per gallon.

And though they are ending production now, Volkswagen is not saying this is the complete end of the Beetle. Woebcken hinted at a potential return saying, "As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it. But as we have seen with the I.D. Buzz—which is the modern and practical interpretation of the legendary Bus—I would also say, 'Never say never.'

Via USA Today