Voting Open For 2019 Big Tex Boot Design Contest

February 22, 2019
Even though there are 218 days between today and the September 27th, a big decision must be made about Big Tex!

A big decision, about his big boots!

Big Tex's boots are 12-feet tall and weigh 900-pounds, and after more 250 design entries from across America, you now have a chance to help decide what boots the big man will wear for the 24 days of the fair next fall.

Karissa Condoianis from the state fair say this is a great opportunity for fair-goers to help Big Tex be oh so fashionable.

People can vote now, and the winning design will be announced by the middle of next month.

Cast your vote now at BigTex.com/DesignMyBoots

