"Walking Dead" Co-star Norman Reedus and "Welcome To Marwen" Co-star Diane Kruger Have A Baby Girl!

Talk about a busy couple!

E! News recently spoke with Diane Kruger, significant other to The Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus, promoting her upcoming movie Welcome To Marwen (with Steve Carell and Janelle Monae, just to name a few) about motherhood and the Holiday Season.

A month after the birth of her and Norman's child, Kruger told E! News in a humerous manner, "it's already chaotic in the house. I don't think it could get anyworse." Kruger also said, "it's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year."

Kruger and Reedus come from single mother families and she's looking forward to their own Holiday Season traditions.

Diane said, "What's exciting is to start your own and anything is possible and as long as my home is happy and light and positive it doesn't matter."

On the subject of their new daughter, Kruger told Extra, "She's very little, but I'm tired"... "I feel like a superhero right now."

Look for Kruger in Welcome To Marwen, which is based on the true story of a victim of a horrific attack who finds a wonderful form of therapy to help him through recovery, in theaters Dec. 21.

Best wishes to Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus and their first child together.