"Walking Dead" Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Celebrates B'day

April 23, 2018
The Walking Dead  and Rampage star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, his One Tree Hill star wife Hilarie Burton, and their children 8-year-old son Augustus and newborn daughter George Victoria Morgan, celebrated his 52nd b'day yesterday.

A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xojd

A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on

Hilarie posted this.

Speaking of Jeffrey, he is v-e-r-y interested in doing a "Negan" spin-off from The Walking Dead. Learn more abou this thoughts on that, HERE.

Happy b'day to Jeffrey and looking forward to seeing how his character develops on The Walking Dead

 

 

