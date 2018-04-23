"Walking Dead" Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Celebrates B'day
The Walking Dead and Rampage star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, his One Tree Hill star wife Hilarie Burton, and their children 8-year-old son Augustus and newborn daughter George Victoria Morgan, celebrated his 52nd b'day yesterday.
A damn fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xojd
A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on
Hilarie posted this.
You're a brilliant father. A damn hard worker. A devoted friend. And a total smokin hot babe. On your birthday, there just aren't enough words to say what you mean to me and the kids. Prepare to get smothered with kisses today! We love ya, Daddy. Happy Birthday @JDMorgan !!! pic.twitter.com/VfX9EsGsX6— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) April 22, 2018
Speaking of Jeffrey, he is v-e-r-y interested in doing a "Negan" spin-off from The Walking Dead. Learn more abou this thoughts on that, HERE.
Happy b'day to Jeffrey and looking forward to seeing how his character develops on The Walking Dead.