The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus' Son Graduates From High School

According to The New York Post, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen met at a birthday party through mutual friend, photographer Yelena Yemchulk, and dated from 1998 - 2003. After their relationship ended, they continued co-parenting their son, Mingus.

Fast-forward to now!

E News reports Reedus and Christensen reunited Tuesday for the High School graduation of Mingus.

Norman wrote, "Props to this lovely lady."

Christensen wrote she was "proud as hell" of Mingus.

Congrats to Mingus, Norman, Helena, and may Mingus have a bright future ahead!

Click HERE to see their photos of Mingus' graduation.