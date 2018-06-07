The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus' Son Graduates From High School

June 7, 2018
Blake Powers
Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Norman Reedus arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton.

Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to The New York Post, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen met at a birthday party through mutual friend, photographer Yelena Yemchulk, and dated from 1998 - 2003. After their relationship ended, they continued co-parenting their son, Mingus.

Fast-forward to now!

E News reports Reedus and Christensen reunited Tuesday for the High School graduation of Mingus.

Norman wrote, "Props to this lovely lady."

Christensen wrote she was "proud as hell" of Mingus.

Congrats to Mingus, Norman, Helena, and may Mingus have a bright future ahead!

Click HERE to see their photos of Mingus' graduation.

 

