Imagine Enjoying The Sun and Fun of Summer While Being Paid $10,000!

June 19, 2019
Blake Powers
Luxury resort woman in sarong relaxing in swim pool. Beautiful female model enjoying sun.

Photo: AbElena/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Hotels.com is on the search for a "Poolhop" to enjoy the poolside comforts of some fabulous Hotel destinations, including:

"Poolhop" Job Description - travel to the above mentioned Hotels, sip tropical libations, take photos, enjoy a Hotel robe, and report your experiences for reward-loving fans of Hotels.com. 

The lucky person hired will receive:

  • travel and lodging
  • 1 year of Gold Rewards member status on Hotels.com
  • plus... $10,000!
  • ... and your best photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels.

If you truly feel you're perfect for the job, apply between now and June 25, 2019, HERE.

Tags: 
Hotels.com
Four Seasons Hualalai (Kona
HI)
Mondrian Los Angeles (Los Angeles
CA)
National Hotel (Miami
FL)
SLS Las Vegas (Las Vegas
NV)
The William Vale (Brooklyn
NY)
Garden of the Gods Club and Resort (Colorado Springs
CO)

