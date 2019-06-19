Imagine Enjoying The Sun and Fun of Summer While Being Paid $10,000!

Hotels.com is on the search for a "Poolhop" to enjoy the poolside comforts of some fabulous Hotel destinations, including:

"Poolhop" Job Description - travel to the above mentioned Hotels, sip tropical libations, take photos, enjoy a Hotel robe, and report your experiences for reward-loving fans of Hotels.com.

Video of Hotels.com Poolhop

The lucky person hired will receive:

travel and lodging

1 year of Gold Rewards member status on Hotels.com

plus... $10,000!

... and your best photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels.

If you truly feel you're perfect for the job, apply between now and June 25, 2019, HERE.