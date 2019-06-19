Imagine Enjoying The Sun and Fun of Summer While Being Paid $10,000!
June 19, 2019
Hotels.com is on the search for a "Poolhop" to enjoy the poolside comforts of some fabulous Hotel destinations, including:
- Four Seasons Hualalai (Kona, HI)
- Mondrian Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
- National Hotel (Miami, FL)
- SLS Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
- The William Vale (Brooklyn, NY)
- Garden of the Gods Club and Resort (Colorado Springs, CO)
"Poolhop" Job Description - travel to the above mentioned Hotels, sip tropical libations, take photos, enjoy a Hotel robe, and report your experiences for reward-loving fans of Hotels.com.
The lucky person hired will receive:
- travel and lodging
- 1 year of Gold Rewards member status on Hotels.com
- plus... $10,000!
- ... and your best photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels.
If you truly feel you're perfect for the job, apply between now and June 25, 2019, HERE.