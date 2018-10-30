Dallas Company Offering $100 Per Hour Internship To Play With Puppies!

October 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Two cute golden retriever puppies playing

Photo: Daniel Budiman/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

If you love puppies, this could be your dream job!

Refinery 29 reports Mutts Canine Cantina, a restaurant, bar and dog park in Dallas, is looking for a "Puptern."

The "Puptern" will enter a paid fall internship and be compensated $100 per hour, just to play... with puppies!

MUTTS Canine Cantina is accepting applications for their "Puptern" position until Nov. 12.

To apply, post a pic or video on your Instagram account with an explanation as to why you are the perfect person for the gig, tag @MUTTSCantina, and use #MUTTSpuptern in your caption. 

$100 per hour to play with cute balls of fur! Wow! 

Good luck on landing the gig!

 

 

Mutts Canine Cantina
Mutts Canine Cantina of Dallas
Puptern
Instagram
#MUTTSpuptern
@MUTTSCantina

