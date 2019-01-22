Want To Get Paid For Traveling The Country In The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

January 22, 2019
Blake Powers
Behold the majestic wonder of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. This is a 2004 model. Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Art

Photo: Oscar Mayer/Democrat Files/SIPA USA

Blake Powers

Imagine traveling the country, meeting new people, getting paid, enjoying benefits, free uniforms, a company car, and doing it all... with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

Yes, NBC 5 reports Oscar Mayer is accepting applications to do the above, and hear are details:

  • Have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and lots of enthusiasm.

  • Willing to represent the Oscar Mayer brand through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits and charity functions.

  • Willing to meet people from coast to coast.

  • Can work in your own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media

  • Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

  • Willing to travel 100 percent of the time

The gig will run for 1 year beginning in June and includes:

  • a competitive salary
  • expenses
  • benefits
  • clothing
  • and yes... a company car... the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Dixie State University students and members of the community visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at DSU Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018
Photo: Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum & Daily News/SIPA USA

Email your presentation to [email protected] or mail it to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Verona, WI 53593

Application deadline Jan. 31, 2019.

Good luck!

