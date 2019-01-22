Want To Get Paid For Traveling The Country In The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

Imagine traveling the country, meeting new people, getting paid, enjoying benefits, free uniforms, a company car, and doing it all... with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?

Yes, NBC 5 reports Oscar Mayer is accepting applications to do the above, and hear are details:

Have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and lots of enthusiasm.

Willing to represent the Oscar Mayer brand through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery store and military visits and charity functions.

Willing to meet people from coast to coast.

Can work in your own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media

Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

Willing to travel 100 percent of the time

The gig will run for 1 year beginning in June and includes:

a competitive salary

expenses

benefits

clothing

and yes... a company car... the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!

Photo: Chris Caldwell/The Spectrum & Daily News/SIPA USA

Email your presentation to [email protected] or mail it to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave

Verona, WI 53593

Application deadline Jan. 31, 2019.

Good luck!