Want To Work In Italy For The Summer?

January 31, 2019
Blake Powers
Grottole, Matera, Basilicata, Italy

Photo: Ermess/Dreamstime.com

If you or someone you know feels they need a temporary change of scenery, the village of Grottole (Gro-toe-lay), in the province of Matera (the region of Basilicata in southern Italy) may have the perfect summer volunteer position for you!

According to The Ladders, Grottole, a small historical town with 300 residents and 600 empy houses, needs to revive it's town center, and is looking for applicants for (4) volunteers for the Airbnb's Italian Sabbatical Program.

Grottole, Matera, Basilicata, Italy: landscape of the ancient hill town and the medieval castle
Photo: Ermess/Dreamstime.com

Applicants chosen will received an all-expenses-paid trip to the southern Italy countryside.

If accepted, in addition to your volunteer position, you will be provided a morning Italian language class, be taught how to grow vegetables, and locals will teach you how to cook their cuisine.

During your free time you can visit wine cellars, ruins, and relax.

Grottole, Matera, Basilicata, Italy: the ruins of the ancient church dedicated to Saints Luca and Giuliano in the old town of one of the oldest villages in the region
Photo: Ermess/Dreamstime.com

Learn more HERE.

In bocca al lupo! (Good luck!)

 

 

Grottole Italy
Italy Summer Volunteer Work
Airbnb's Italian Sabbatical Program

