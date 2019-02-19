WARNING: Large Midwest - Northeast Winter Storm and South/Southeast Flooding Possible

February 19, 2019
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

Traveling within the midwest to the northeast could very well become difficult if not impossible for several days, possibly longer, as a storm with snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected from the Plains and Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, which could affect approx. 100 million people, according to CNN.

Currently, over 90 million in the above mentioned areas are under a winter weather warning, watch or advisory.

Philadelphia to New York City could experience up to 3 inches of snow. The heaviest snow, up to 9 inches, is expected from Omaha NE to Minneapolis/St. Paul. However, the worst part of the storm, with 4 - 6 inches of snow and sleet, is expected to hit Washington and Baltimore.

In addition, up to 4 inches of rain is possible from northern Alabama, Mississippi, to West Virginia, and up to 7 inches possible in Memphis and Nashville through week's end.

If you or anyone you know is planning to travel in or out of these areas through the weekend, remind them to prepare, and expect delays or cancellations.  

Major Storm & Flooding
Major Midwest to Northeast Storm and Flooding

