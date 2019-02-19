WARNING: Worst of The Cold & Flu Season Likely Ahead

February 19, 2019
Blake Powers
Cold and Flu Season word cloud, made with text only.

Photo: Sharaf Maksumov/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

If you think we're towards the end of the cold & flu season, think again according to the Centers for Disease Control.

WFLA reports the CDC claims there's a 60% chance the cold & flu season hasn't even peaked. Plus medical experts say it actually runs through March 31.

Doctor say you are not too late to have a flu shot, which takes 2 weeks to be effective, and is more effective than last year's. 

Warming temperatures can help decrease the chances for flu. However, we are currently experiencing cold-wet-weather, and more of such is possible.

Remember to wash your hands frequently and quickly dispose of tissues you have sneezed into.

Stay well!

 

 

Tags: 
Centers for Disease Control
Cold & Flu Season
flu shot
Peak Cold & Flu Season

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes