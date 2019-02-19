WARNING: Worst of The Cold & Flu Season Likely Ahead
February 19, 2019
If you think we're towards the end of the cold & flu season, think again according to the Centers for Disease Control.
WFLA reports the CDC claims there's a 60% chance the cold & flu season hasn't even peaked. Plus medical experts say it actually runs through March 31.
Doctor say you are not too late to have a flu shot, which takes 2 weeks to be effective, and is more effective than last year's.
Warming temperatures can help decrease the chances for flu. However, we are currently experiencing cold-wet-weather, and more of such is possible.
Remember to wash your hands frequently and quickly dispose of tissues you have sneezed into.
Stay well!