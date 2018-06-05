WATCH Ashton Kutcher Reveals He's Losing His Hair

Last night while promoting The Ranch on TBS' Conan, E News reports Ashton Kutcher revealed that when he was 25, he started losing hair and began taking Avodart, which helps reduce the problem. However, when he and his wife Mila Kunis decided to have children, he stopped taking it, due to concern about possible side effects.

Ashton says "I didn't know: Is it safe to take? So, I stopped taking the stuff about three years ago and now I'm experiencing the hair loss. It's starting to go. I'm a baseball cap guy, so I think I'm OK. I've established myself as a baseball cap wearing individual. When it does go, you're not going to know that it's gone, because I'm just going to have a ball cap on."

Ashton isn't a fan of toupees and said, "I'll just let it go. I'll [be a] character actor or something."

