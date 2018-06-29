WATCH The Backstreet Boys Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Do "I Want It That Way" with Class Room Instruments

In the mid 90's, while interviewing with a radio station in Cleveland OH, I met new comers to the music biz, The Backstreet Boys. They sang accapella for me and the staff at the radio station and afterwards during my conversation with lead singer Brian Littrell, we spoke of boybands who had had major financial issues due to mismanagement. I politely urged Brian to plan ahead for the day when the hits stop coming. In the early 2000's, after the hits stopped coming, they dropped by where I was working in Denver (CBS Radio) where Brian and I reconnected on our previous conversation. Brian was happy to say at that time, all but one of the band members had the same financial advisor, and all were set for life. Good to know... :).

Last night, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon got together with The Roots and The Backstreet Boys to re-create Backstreet's hit, "I Want It That Way", using classroom instruments.

Video of Jimmy Fallon, Backstreet Boys &amp; The Roots Sing &quot;I Want It That Way&quot; (Classroom Instruments)

Sounding good, guys!