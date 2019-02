WATCH "Bohemian Rhapsody" Earn (4) Academy Awards!

Last night during the 91st Academy Awards, the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which has earned over $800 million world-wide, garnered (4) Academy Awards, including:

2019 Academy Award winner for Best Actor - Rami Malek.

Video of Rami Malek Accepts the Oscar for Lead Actor

2019 Academy Award winner for Best Sound Mixing - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali.

Video of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Accepts the Oscar for Sound Mixing

2019 Academy Award winner for Best Sound Editing - John Ottman.

Video of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Accepts the Oscar for Sound Editing

2019 Academy Award winner for Best Film Editing - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone.

Video of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Thank You Cam Speech: Film Editing

Congratulations to them all, and to all of the 91st Academy Award winners!