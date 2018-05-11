Watch This Boston Dynamics Robot Show You The Future Is NOW!
May 11, 2018
Watching sci-fi brings images to mind of what could be and with today's technology in mind, it's even more interesting to learn what is actually real and advancing.
TMZ reports Boston Dynamics released this video yesterday, and at this time, it's been viewed almost 1,000,000 times!
"Atlas" the robot is quiet impressive, and could very well be a small sample of what's to come.
How do you feel about laborer, residential, or military robots?
I feel they could be useful in many areas. Imagine someone with physical challenges having one to help at home?
Thoughts?