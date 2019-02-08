WATCH Ellen DeGeneres & Cheerios Give A Financially Challenged Generous Family $1,000,000!

February 8, 2019
Blake Powers
Ellen DeGeneres

Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

In November, Ellen fans Robert and Christi Daniels of Hawthorne CA, parents of 4 sons, who despite financial challenges regularly help their community, won thousands in gift cards, a b-i-g flat-screen TV, and 2 plane tickets as part of Ellen's "12 Days Of Giveaways" campaign.

The Daniels family were surprised at their apartment, told to prepare to leave for a mystery destination, and were driven to the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show where they sat with Ellen, who gave them kudos for their resilience and good hearts.

Congrats to the Daniels family who've proven you get out of life what you give!

 

Ellen DeGeneres
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Cheerios
Ellen DeGeneres/The Daniels Family

